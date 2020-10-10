HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia public health is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight that arrived in Halifax on October 1.

Air Canada flight 626 departed Toronto at 9 p.m. on September 30, and arrived in Halifax at 12:14 a.m. on October 1.

Passengers in rows 25 to 30, seats D,E, and F are more likely to have close contact and are being asked to contact 811 for advice.

In a news release on Saturday, public health says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, October 15.

Anyone on the flight should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until October 15.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19.

Fever (i.e. chills/sweats) OR Cough (new or worsening)

OR

Two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

· Sore throat

· Runny nose/nasal congestion

· Headache