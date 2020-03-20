HALIFAX -- A 16-year-old male has been arrested following a complaint of sexual assault in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, at around 6 p.m., a woman was near a pharmacy on Cobequid Road and walked past a man who appeared to be intoxicated. The woman alleges the man asked to have sex and attempted to hug her. The woman then pushed the male away and left the area and contacted RCMP.

RCMP say they received more calls the same night about a young male with the same description. The calls reported a male who exposed himself to a female on a bus, as well as checking car doors on Hillside Avenue – near the incident on Cobequid Road.

Police soon located and arrested a 16-year-old male.

The suspect is described as white, 5-foot-6 with a slim build. He was seen wearing a blue hoodie, dark pants and was carrying a backpack.

The RCMP is looking to speak with anyone the male exposed himself to on the bus, or anyone who feels they’re a victim.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020.