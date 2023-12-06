ATLANTIC
    • 2 people arrested following Digby County break and enters: N.S. RCMP

    During the search, RCMP says they seized a number of items linked to the break-ins, including two loaded firearms, and a large number of lottery scratch tickets. (Photo courtesy: RCMP) During the search, RCMP says they seized a number of items linked to the break-ins, including two loaded firearms, and a large number of lottery scratch tickets. (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

    N.S. RCMP says a man and a woman have been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into break-ins throughout Digby County.

    Police responded to 11 reports of break-ins, or attempted break-ins, to businesses in the communities of Comeauville, Meteghan Centre, Saulnierville and Weymouth between Nov. 11 and Nov. 28.

    Targeted businesses include grocery and hardware stores, and officers say some were broken-into on more than one occasion.

    A man and woman were arrested in Digby on Monday. The RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on West Street the same day. They say officers recovered a number of items linked to the break-ins, including two loaded firearms and a large number of lottery scratch tickets. Investigators say they have reason to believe some lottery scratch tickets may still be in circulation.

    RCMP has charged 39-year-old Travis Lee Welch of Digby with:

    • breaking and entering with intent
    • five counts of fraud
    • seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime
    • two counts of mischief
    • theft
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm / prohibited firearm with ammunition
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • two counts of unsafe storage of firearm
    • two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm
    • two counts of possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized
    • two counts of careless use of firearm

    Welch was remanded into custody and appeared in Digby provincial court on Tuesday.

    The 31-year-old woman was released on an undertaking and will appear in Digby provincial court at a later date to face a number of property related offences.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    RCMP says they believe other people may be involved in the break-ins and are appealing for information.

    Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Digby RCMP at 902- 245-2579 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

