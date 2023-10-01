Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant

    A photo of Gregory Barr, who was arrested on a province-wide arrest warrant. (Nova Scotia RCMP) A photo of Gregory Barr, who was arrested on a province-wide arrest warrant. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

    RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a man on a province-wide arrest warrant on Saturday.

    In a Friday news release, police say they obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man from an incident in Elmsdale in September.

    In the release, police say Barr was charged with

    •  dangerous operation of a conveyance
    •  flight from police
    •  two counts of failure to comply with conditions

    In an update on Saturday, police say they arrested 38-year-old Gregory Allen Barr from Mill Village, N.S.

    According to the update, Barr is being held in custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Tuesday. 

