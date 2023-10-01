N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a man on a province-wide arrest warrant on Saturday.
In a Friday news release, police say they obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man from an incident in Elmsdale in September.
In the release, police say Barr was charged with
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- flight from police
- two counts of failure to comply with conditions
In an update on Saturday, police say they arrested 38-year-old Gregory Allen Barr from Mill Village, N.S.
According to the update, Barr is being held in custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Tuesday.
