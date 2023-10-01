N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have arrested a man on a province-wide arrest warrant on Saturday.

In a Friday news release, police say they obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man from an incident in Elmsdale in September.

In the release, police say Barr was charged with

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from police

two counts of failure to comply with conditions

In an update on Saturday, police say they arrested 38-year-old Gregory Allen Barr from Mill Village, N.S.

According to the update, Barr is being held in custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Tuesday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.