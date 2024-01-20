N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant after requesting public's assistance
Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man on a province-wide warrant following an alleged assault in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Sunday.
Police say they attempted several times to locate Nicholas George Lush before requesting the public's assistance in a Friday evening news release.
The 22-year-old Port Hawkesbury man has been charged with:
- assault (two counts)
- mischief (two counts)
- overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking)
- failure to comply with probation order (two counts)
- breach of Recognizance (four counts)
Police say he is about 6-feet tall, 165 lbs, and he has blue eyes and blond hair.
If anyone sees him, police say they should try not to approach him and call the police instead.
If anyone has information about Lush’s location, police ask they call 902-625-2220.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Driver submerged for hours in icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel in life-threatening condition: police
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning is fighting for his life in hospital, Toronto police say.
Trump jealous of Trudeau because he's 'younger and way better looking': Scaramucci
If former U.S. president Donald Trump wins back the White House in the upcoming election, Canadian officials can likely expect an even rockier relationship with him than the last time around, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says.
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
New York Islanders fire coach Lane Lambert, replaced him with Patrick Roy
The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy. President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the stunning move Saturday.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
Trump card: Liberals say much is at stake as they paint Conservatives as 'MAGA' politicians
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
Six-legged spaniel undergoes surgery to remove extra limbs and adjusts to life on four paws
A spaniel born with six legs that was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot is now like other dogs after having her extra limbs surgically removed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Driver submerged for hours in icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel in life-threatening condition: police
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning is fighting for his life in hospital, Toronto police say.
-
Man dies in hospital after 2-car collision in Markham
A man is dead after a collision in Markham on Saturday morning.
-
2 seriously injured in collision between vehicle, TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto
Two men have been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto, paramedics say.
Calgary
-
Calgarians Loutitt, Strate capture historic World Cup ski-jumping silver medal
It was a historic accomplishment Saturday for Canadian ski jumpers Alex Loutitt and Abigail Strate.
-
RCMP seek public assistance in relation to armed robbery of Airdrie 7-11
Airdrie RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
-
Flames recall Coronato in time for Saturday night Battle of Alberta as they get shout-out from Last of Us actor Gabriel Luna
Matthew Coronato was recalled to the Calgary Flames Saturday from the Calgary Wranglers.
Montreal
-
Quebec village sends threatening legal notices to nearly one-tenth of its population
At least 97 people in Ste-Pétronille, Que. have received legal letters from the town, says François-Xavier Simard, a lawyer representing a group of residents. Many of them were signatories of a Dec. 11 petition asking the municipality to launch an investigation into the process that led to the hiring of town manager Nathalie Paquet.
-
A decade after 32 seniors died in a massive fire, some Quebec care homes struggle to install sprinklers
Ten years after the L'Isle-Verte tragedy, around a quarter of seniors' residences (RPAs) in Quebec are still struggling to comply with the requirement to install sprinklers, while hundreds of others have had to close their doors because, in many cases, they were unable to afford the investment.
-
Meet the Montrealer who tours with Madonna and taught her daughters to play piano
Ric'key Pageot has been Madonna's go-to pianist for over a decade, playing for the singer on multiple world tours. On Thursday, he accompanied Madonna, or 'M,' as he often calls her, to an extra special place: his hometown of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There are likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
Red Deer RCMP resolve 'high-risk arrest' that prompted Saturday morning shelter in place order
Red Deer RCMP ended a shelter in place order several hours after it was given Saturday afternoon.
-
New Edmonton public spaces bylaw would ban open drug use, panhandling at intersections
Acceptance of open drug use and panhandling at intersections are activities that would be prohibited by the City of Edmonton in a proposed new bylaw governing public spaces.
Northern Ontario
-
Father of missing northern Ont. girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
Driver submerged for hours in icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel in life-threatening condition: police
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning is fighting for his life in hospital, Toronto police say.
-
Provincial police investigating northwestern Ont. death, victim identified
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service are investigating a death in Shoal Lake 39 First Nation.
London
-
Serious crash in east London, Ont. closes Veterans Memorial Parkway
The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit (TMU) is investigating a serious crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Saturday morning.
-
'It is your life you gamble with': Ice shelf danger along Great Lakes shoreline
A monstrous ice shelf has formed along the shores of Kincardine, Ont., creating a visual spectacle, but also one of winter’s most dangerous creations.
-
Occupants escape burning building from second floor: London fire
No injuries have been reported after two occupants had to escape from the second floor of a burning building in central London, Ont. Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Patient dies after waiting 5 hours in St. Boniface Hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is probing the death of a patient inside St. Boniface Hospital's emergency department.
-
RCMP: Two people severely injured after stabbings in The Pas
RCMP are looking for suspects after multiple people were stabbed in a northern Manitoba town.
-
'Putting people at a safety risk': Police union files grievance over Winnipeg's transit safety officers
The union representing Winnipeg police officers is taking issue with a new city program to bring safety officers onto Transit buses, saying it violates a collective agreement and could actually pose a safety risk.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rideau Canal Skateway to partially open for skating on Sunday
Sharpen your skates! The world-famous Rideau Canal Skateway will open for skaters beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday for the first time in two years.
-
Gatineau police seek missing girl, 14
Gatineau police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
-
Driver missing after collision with freight train NW of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a freight train northwest of Kingston Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
Vancouver
-
Surrey shooting sends 1 to hospital overnight
A man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday, according to Surrey RCMP.
-
That tune coming from an old mine in B. C.? It's probably a bat, singing a love song
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
-
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive Strep A, doctors say
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
Regina
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
Vancouver Island
-
That tune coming from an old mine in B. C.? It's probably a bat, singing a love song
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
-
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive Strep A, doctors say
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
-
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.