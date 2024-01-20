N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant after requesting public's assistance

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man on a province-wide warrant following an alleged assault in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say they attempted several times to locate Nicholas George Lush before requesting the public's assistance in a Friday evening news release.

The 22-year-old Port Hawkesbury man has been charged with:

assault (two counts)

mischief (two counts)

overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking)

failure to comply with probation order (two counts)

breach of Recognizance (four counts)

Police say he is about 6-feet tall, 165 lbs, and he has blue eyes and blond hair.

If anyone sees him, police say they should try not to approach him and call the police instead.

If anyone has information about Lush’s location, police ask they call 902-625-2220.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.