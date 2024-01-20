N.S. RCMP arrest man on provincewide warrant after requesting public's assistance
Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man on a provincewide warrant following an alleged assault in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Sunday.
Police say they attempted several times to locate Nicholas George Lush before requesting the public's assistance in a Friday evening news release.
The 22-year-old Port Hawkesbury man has been charged with:
- two counts of assault
- two counts of mischief
- overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking)
- two counts of failure to comply with probation order
- four counts of breach of Recognizance
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
'Disruptive passenger' tried opening plane door during Toronto-bound flight, say police
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a 'disruptive passenger' at the gates of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
New blood test that screens for Alzheimer's may be a step closer to reality, study suggests
Testing a person’s blood for a type of protein called phosphorylated tau, or p-tau, could be used to screen for Alzheimer’s disease with “high accuracy,” even before symptoms begin to show, a new study suggests.
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualization of school girls
Fashion retailer H&M has withdrawn an ad featuring school girls after complaints that the campaign encouraged the sexualization of underage girls.
Foiled by soil: Failed vandal in Trenton, Ont. caught on camera
A group of individuals were caught trying to vandalize an eastern Ontario restaurant, but things did not exactly go as planned.
James Smith inquest looks into allegations that police overlooked key evidence
An inquest into one of Canada's worst mass killing events is looking into allegations that police overlooked key evidence following stunning witness testimony on Thursday.
Millions in the U.K. are being urged to get vaccinations during a surge in measles cases
U.K. health officials on Monday urged millions of parents to book their children for missed measles, mumps and rubella shots during a sharp increase in the number of measles cases and the lowest vaccination rates in a decade.
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class-action settlement
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
What's left to accomplish under the Liberal-NDP pact keeping PM Trudeau in power?
Heading into what could be a make-or-break year for the federal Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are meeting with their teams this week to plot out their priorities for 2024. Looming over these planning sessions is their two-party pact and the outstanding promises within it.
BREAKING Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
'Disruptive passenger' tried opening plane door during Toronto-bound flight, say police
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a 'disruptive passenger' at the gates of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
Brand of frozen snack recalled in Ontario over undeclared ingredients
A brand of frozen snacks has been recalled after it was discovered that some of its products distributed in Ontario contained undeclared ingredients.
Vehicle crashes into building in southwest Calgary
Emergency crews were called to a business on 17 Avenue S.W. following a Monday morning crash.
Calgary grandmother planning to spoil grandchildren with lottery win
A Calgary grandmother says she wants to help out her family with the $1-million prize she won in a lottery last month.
Pop Montreal founder describes the beautiful diversity out-of-province students bring to Quebec
Pop Montreal music festival founder Dan Seligman credits his career to one simple decision he made as a young person: moving to Montreal from Toronto in 1996 to study at McGill University as an out-of-province student.
Enter the world of this Montreal bookstore, where you can swap your phone for a book
Every Wednesday evening, in a quaint bookstore in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, a small group of people get together, all tucked away in their own little corners, cozy with a book.
-
Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
Edmonton declares Phase 1 parking ban starting Tuesday morning
The City of Edmonton has declared the first citywide parking ban of 2024.
Avril Lavigne bringing The Greatest Hits tour to Edmonton in September
Avril Lavigne is coming back to Edmonton later this year.
Timmins police involved in active operation on Sixth Avenue
Residents are being asked to avoid Sixth Avenue in Timmins, police said late Monday morning.
-
Structural collapse at Algoma Steel, company cannot confirm what exactly leaked into the water
Utility piping at Algoma Steel’s coke-making plant collapsed early Saturday morning. The incident has resulted in the discharge of liquid waste into St. Marys River. Company says they cannot confirm what exactly leaked from the broken piping into the water.
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 claims one life Sunday morning
One person is dead and another is in a London hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 21 in Saugeen Township.
Three snowmobiles involved in fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.
A fatal crash involving three snowmobiles is under investigation.
From shovels to umbrellas, change in the forecast on the way
A change in the forecast is on the way this week — from bitter cold and snow squall warnings to rain and above freezing temperatures.
Video of Indigenous woman zip tied by staff sparks protest at Winnipeg's Marlborough Hotel
Upwards of 100 people stormed a downtown Winnipeg hotel Sunday in protest after a video surfaced showing an Indigenous woman being restrained by hotel staff with zip ties. The outcry comes as police and hotel staff allege the woman had been armed with a knife.
RCMP charge man, two teenagers in deadly stabbing in The Pas
One of the two victims of a serious stabbing in The Pas has died of his injuries. Police have arrested two teenagers and a 33-year-old man in connection with the death.
Bombers QB Zach Collaros joins Taylor Swift in Kelce family box
Winnipeg Blue Bomber quarterrback Zach Collaros joined Taylor Swift and the Kelce family this past weekend in football’s most famous cheering section.
Former Ottawa teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison for sex crimes against students
Rick Watkins, who was also known as Rick Despatie, was found guilty in September on four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of sexual exploitation.
Doctor suspended from uOttawa for pro-Palestinian posts reinstated, but won't go back
A University of Ottawa resident doctor who was suspended following pro-Palestinian social media posts two months ago has been reinstated at the school.
Avril Lavigne to perform in Ottawa this summer as part of her ‘The Greatest Hits’ tour
Avril Lavigne is coming to Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre in August, as part of her 2024 North American tour celebrating her greatest hits.
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike within a week
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
'I was surprised': Blazing meteor caught on Sask. home security camera
It's regular early morning practice for Paul Senger to check his home security camera footage. But on Wednesday something caught his eyes - a bright ball of light streaking across the sky over Lloydminster.
-
Weekend mediation fails to avert Metro Vancouver transit strike, paralyzing bus and SeaBus service
Vancouverites who rely on the bus or the SeaBus for their morning commute will face picket lines this morning after weekend negotiations between transit supervisors and the Coast Mountain Bus Company failed to make a deal.
Food industry groups object to proposed B.C. chicken price increase
Restaurants Canada is urging the British Columbia government to intervene in a proposed increase to the farm-level price of chicken in the province.
Strong odour coming from Burnaby refinery carried no health risks: fire chief
An “industrial incident” at an oil refinery in Burnaby that blanketed parts of Metro Vancouver with a strong chemical smell on Sunday didn’t pose any risks to the public, according to the Burnaby Fire Department.
Sask. company fined for not paying wages
A Saskatchewan construction company has been fined a total of $1,400 for not paying wages, a news release from the province said.
'High risk traffic stop' leads to gun charges for Regina men: police
Regina police say a “high risk” traffic stop in the city’s northwest end Saturday morning led to the arrest of two men who are now facing multiple gun related charges.
'It's long overdue': Family of boy killed by foster parents supports decision to demote B.C. children's minister
The family of a Fraser Valley boy killed by his foster parents supports the decision that saw the demotion of B.C.’s embattled children’s minister.