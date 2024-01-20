N.S. RCMP arrest man on provincewide warrant after requesting public's assistance

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man on a provincewide warrant following an alleged assault in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say they attempted several times to locate Nicholas George Lush before requesting the public's assistance in a Friday evening news release.

The 22-year-old Port Hawkesbury man has been charged with:

two counts of assault

two counts of mischief

overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking)

two counts of failure to comply with probation order

four counts of breach of Recognizance

