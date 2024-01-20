ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    N.S. RCMP arrest man on provincewide warrant after requesting public's assistance

    Nicholas George Lush is pictured in this RCMP photo from Jan. 19, 2024. Nicholas George Lush is pictured in this RCMP photo from Jan. 19, 2024.
    Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man on a provincewide warrant following an alleged assault in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Sunday.

    Police say they attempted several times to locate Nicholas George Lush before requesting the public's assistance in a Friday evening news release.

    The 22-year-old Port Hawkesbury man has been charged with:

    • two counts of assault
    • two counts of mischief
    • overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking)
    • two counts of failure to comply with probation order
    • four counts of breach of Recognizance

