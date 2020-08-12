HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP say an Ontario man who was wanted for alleged offences in Wilmot, N.S., has been arrested.

Bradley Nickerson, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking in connection with incidents police allege happened on Sunday.

Police said Wednesday morning that efforts to locate Nickerson had been unsuccessful and they had obtained a provincewide warrant for his arrest.

Police issued an update Wednesday afternoon, stating that he has been arrested without incident and is in custody.