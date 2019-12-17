HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say a man and woman from Alberta were arrested following a highway chase and collision that damaged four police vehicles in Pictou County.

Police say no one was hurt after they forced a stolen unmarked police vehicle into the median on the Trans-Canada Highway near the county's western boundary Tuesday.

The Mounties say they had arrested two 22-year-olds earlier in the day in Purl Brook, N.S., and police were waiting for a marked unit to arrive and pick them up when they escaped in the unmarked car.

The pair had been sought by police after they allegedly fled a checkpoint in Lower Truro, N.S., on Sunday in a pickup truck with what police determined was a stolen licence plate.

The truck was spotted outside a home near Purl Brook on Monday.

"They spotted the truck near a home, and spoke to the occupants however the suspects were not there," the RCMP said in a news release. "Police located stolen property inside the home. They learned the suspects had fled the home on foot and were at the neighbouring property. RCMP went to the neighbour's and located more stolen property. They seized the additional property and the truck."

After being told the suspects were in the area on foot, police were not able to locate the suspects.

Police say the suspects remain are in custody now, and are scheduled to appear in court in Antigonish, N.S., on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.