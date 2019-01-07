Featured
N.S. RCMP arrest prohibited driver for fleeing checkpoint
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 4:07PM AST
A man who had been prohibited from driving has been charged after allegedly fleeing a police checkpoint near Amherst on Saturday night.
“A vehicle took the off ramp from the highway, and just before it arrived at the check point, performed a U-turn and got back on the highway,” the RCMP said in a news release.
Mounties located and stopped the vehicle, and determined that the driver was under house arrest and was also driving while prohibited.
“When police demanded a sample of his breath for alcohol screening, the driver failed to comply with the demand,” the police said.
The RCMP arrested the 27-year-old male from Indian Brook and he was remanded into custody.
He faces numerous charges, including:
- driving while prohibited
- fail to comply with roadside screening device demand
- driving motor vehicle without insurance
- displaying licence plate issued for another vehicle
He was schedule to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Monday.
Police say there was also an 18-year-old male passenger from Truro in the passenger seat of the vehicle who was charged with possession of cannabis by a person under 19 years of age and illegal possession of liquor.
He was released and is scheduled to appear on March 8 in Amherst Provincial Court.