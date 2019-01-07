

CTV Atlantic





A man who had been prohibited from driving has been charged after allegedly fleeing a police checkpoint near Amherst on Saturday night.

“A vehicle took the off ramp from the highway, and just before it arrived at the check point, performed a U-turn and got back on the highway,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties located and stopped the vehicle, and determined that the driver was under house arrest and was also driving while prohibited.

“When police demanded a sample of his breath for alcohol screening, the driver failed to comply with the demand,” the police said.

The RCMP arrested the 27-year-old male from Indian Brook and he was remanded into custody.

He faces numerous charges, including:

driving while prohibited

fail to comply with roadside screening device demand

driving motor vehicle without insurance

displaying licence plate issued for another vehicle

He was schedule to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Monday.

Police say there was also an 18-year-old male passenger from Truro in the passenger seat of the vehicle who was charged with possession of cannabis by a person under 19 years of age and illegal possession of liquor.

He was released and is scheduled to appear on March 8 in Amherst Provincial Court.