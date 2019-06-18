

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SHEET HARBOUR, N.S. -- Police say they made two arrests after responding to a threat of violence at a high school on Nova Scotia's eastern shore.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says investigators responded to the threat at about 12:38 p.m., Tuesday with officers dispatched to Duncan MacMillan school in Sheet Harbour.

The spokeswoman says investigators responded to a call from a staff member at the school.

The school tweeted at about 2:30 p.m. that a lockdown had ended and "everyone is safe."

Doug Hadley, a spokesman for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, says a teacher "overheard two students talking about a possible threat."

He says police were called and there were "no signs of any weapons."

Hadley said the lockdown lasted about two hours.

Clarke said the investigation was continuing through the late afternoon.