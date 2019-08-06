

Nova Scotia RCMP have made an arrest in a break and enter of a pool in Cole Harbour, N.S.

On Sunday at 4:37 a.m., Cole Harbour RCMP responded to a call concerning a suspect breaking into a locked, fenced outdoor pool area on Colby Drive – as well as throwing a bench and a large clock into the pool.

RCMP officers responded and arrested two male youths in relation to the incident. Police also say they’ve identified two female youths possibly involved with the incident. Police say the youths were released to their parents.

Police will continue to investigate the incident and determine if it is related to previous break and enters at the same pool area on July 21 and July 27.