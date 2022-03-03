N.S. RCMP ask Elmsvale residents to check properties after tools, vehicle stolen

Police are asking people in Elmsvale, N.S., to check their properties after tools and a vehicle were stolen from two properties in the community.

The Halifax District RCMP received a complaint that a truck had been stolen from Cirrus Lane at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle is described as a grey 2013 GMC Sierra with Nova Scotia licence plate GBW436.

Shortly after receiving the report about the stolen truck, police responded to a break-in at a second property on Cirrus Lane. Police say shop tools, a welder and a sander were stolen.

Police are asking area residents to check their own properties to see if any other items have been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.