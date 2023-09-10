N.S. RCMP ask for public assistance in assault investigation

Halifax District RCMP are seeking information related to an assault in Middle Sackville, N.S.

On Friday, police say they responded to an assault with a weapon on Rafting Drive near Fringe Drive at around 8:35 p.m.

According to a Saturday news release, police say a man was driving a red Honda Civic, when two youth on foot shouted and approached his vehicle, before spraying him with some sort of irritant and fleeing the area.

Police say the 23-year-old man from Middle Sackville drove away and got medical help at a nearby residence.

The youth that assaulted the man is described by police as being in his mid-teens and was wearing a red hoodie.

The second youth was also described as being in his mid-teens, and was wearing a black hoodie.

According to police, investigation is ongoing.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

