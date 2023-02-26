N.S. RCMP ask for public’s help in locating driver involved in collision

Police are asking the public to help locate a driver of a large truck that was involved in a collision in Melvern Square, N.S., Friday.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a small SUV and a large truck on Highway 101 around 12 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they learned the driver of the SUV was struck from behind while the truck continued to travel eastbound.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and the passenger of the SUV was transported to the hospital.

The truck is described as a transport truck that may have a dump trailer. The back of the truck may have sustained some damage in the collision.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact RCMP at 902-665-4481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.