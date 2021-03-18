HALIFAX -- RCMP in Guysborough County are asking for the public's assistance in solving a suspicious fire at a residence in Boylston, N.S. on Wednesday.

Around 11:53 p.m., members with the Guysborough District RCMP and the Milford Haven Fire and Emergency Services were called to a residence on Reddys Hill Road.

Police say the structure, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire, incurred extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Guysborough RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.