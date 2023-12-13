N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant

The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.

On Wednesday, police issued a news release saying the warrant was issued for 55-year-old Brent Eugene Fox from Truro, who has been charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident in Valley in October 2021.

Fox has been charged with:

sexual assault

failure to comply with an undertaking (two counts)

Police describe Fox as five-food-nine, 154 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Fox, or knows where he might be located, are asked by police to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

