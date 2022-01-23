N.S. RCMP asking for help identifying suspects linked to break and enter

Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify two people they say broke into a business in Lower Sackville, N.S.

RCMP say they were called to a business near the 500 block of Sackville Drive shortly 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a break and enter in progress.

Police say two suspects were captured on idea surveillance. The first suspect is described by police as having black hair and was wearing a dark green shirt, grey pants, a black hat and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as wearing all black clothing.

RCMP say both suspects were carrying backpacks.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.