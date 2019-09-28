

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a woman for failing to yield to a pedestrian following a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Lower Sackville on Friday.

On Friday, shortly after 12:00 p.m., police responded to a collision at the intersection of Pinehill Drive and Glendale Drive. The collision occurred when an 18-year-old female pedestrian attempted to cross Glendale Dr. on the crosswalk at the intersection and was struck by a 71-year-old female driving an SUV.

Police say the pedestrian was examined by EHS but didn’t need to be taken to hospital. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured and was charged with Failing to Yield to a Pedestrian.