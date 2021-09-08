HALIFAX -- Police in Cape Breton’s Inverness County have charged a 35-year-old man with attempted murder in relation to a shooting that occurred in Egypt Falls, N.S. on Monday.

Inverness County District RCMP says at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, officers responded to a report of a man having been shot on Keppoch Road in Egypt Falls.

Police say that the man had been in a disagreement with two other men prior to being shot. The two men then fled the scene. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

According to police, officers located both men a short time later and arrested them without incident. Both men were held in custody overnight.

Donald Joseph Googoo, 35, of We’koqma’q First Nation, has been charged with Attempted Murder. Googoo appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody. Googoo will next appear in court on September 9.

The second man was released without being charged.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.