N.S. RCMP charge man in relation to attempted arson in Beaver Bank

A 51-year-old man from Beaver Bank, N.S., has been charged with multiple offences in connection with an attempted arson in the community.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of the attempted arson on Sherri Lane around 12:15 p.m. last Thursday.

When police arrived, officers learned a man had thrown a light incendiary device in proximity of a home, which police say did not damage the residence.

Investigators say they identified Shawn Michael Deschenes as the person responsible for the incident.

Deschenes and the occupants of the home are known to each other, according to RCMP.

At the request of investigators, Deschenes attended the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment on Monday where he was arrested.

Later that day, police executed a search warrant at his home, where officers seized a cellphone and observed evidence of flammable material.

Deschenes has been charged with:

arson

possession of incendiary material

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court and was remanded into custody. He was scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

