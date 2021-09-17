Advertisement
N.S. RCMP charge man in relation to threats investigation, seize multiple firearms: RCMP
Published Friday, September 17, 2021 3:28PM ADT
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP say a man from South Farmington, N.S. has been charged in relation to a threats investigation.
Around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, police received a complain of a man threatening workers at a nearby property on Highway 201 in South Farmington.
According to RCMP, police attended the area and arrested a 52-year-old man without incident.
The Annapolis District RCMP, with assistance from Kings District RCMP, executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 201 and seized four firearms and ammunition.
Wayne Roger Morris, 52, has been charged with:
- two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- five counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited
- four counts of careless use of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm while knowing its possession is unauthorized
- nine counts of failure to comply with release order
Morrison was held in custody overnight. He was scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Friday.