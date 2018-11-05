Mounties have charged a 31-year-old Ontario man with obstruction and driving while having his licence revoked.

Police say the charges stem from an incident on Saturday when the RCMP had a check point set up on Main Street in Bible Hill.

“Members directed a man driving a truck without a license to pull into an adjacent parking lot. The 31-year-old male driver fled the check point,” a police news release said.

Soon after, police located the truck, which had been abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

“Truro Police K-9 was called to assist and the driver was located hiding on the bank of Salmon River,” the police news release said. “As police approached the man, he jumped into the river and began swimming to the other side.”

Local fire departments, Colchester, East Hants and Pictou Ground Search and Rescue and Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry were contacted to assist.

Police say the man turned himself in on Monday and he was scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court in the afternoon.