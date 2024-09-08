ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP charge man with multiple driving offenses after failing to stop for police in Antigonish

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The RCMP Antigonish County District say they have charged a 27-year-old man with multiple driving offences after he failed to stop for police on several occasions.

    According to a news release from RCMP, officers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at 173 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104 on Friday around 6:18 p.m.

    The vehicle, a white Ford Mustang, failed to stop for police, prompting officers to disengage in the interest of public safety. RCMP Colchester District immediately alerted their counterparts in RCMP Pictou District, say police.

    At 6:30 p.m., RCMP officers in Pictou District say they attempted to stop the same vehicle, which was observed traveling at 163 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104. Once again, police say the vehicle failed to stop, and officers disengaged due to public safety concerns. Pictou District then informed RCMP Antigonish Detachment.

    At 6:53 p.m., RCMP officers in Antigonish say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after the same vehicle was spotted traveling at 144 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104. During this attempt, officers say they disengaged the traffic stop for public safety purposes, as the Mustang’s speed increased to 218 km/h.

    At 7:13 p.m., RCMP officers from Inverness District say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Aulds Cove, after the vehicle was observed travelling at 180 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. The vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane, causing the officers to disengage in the interest of public safety.

    According to the release, officers then set up a roadblock at the Canso Causeway, where the Ford Mustang attempted to ram into three police officers while trying to evade police. The Mustang collided with a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle before speeding away.

    No individuals were injured.

    The Mustang continued westbound when RCMP say they received a 911 call reporting that the vehicle was driving dangerously, overtaking vehicles in the oncoming lane.

    Officers say they successfully deployed a tire deflation device, but the Mustang continued at dangerous speeds and evaded police.

    Later, the vehicle was found in Antigonish after a concerned member of the public called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle. RCMP officers say they quickly located the driver and arrested him without further incident.

    Officers searched the Mustang and seized a sensory irritant, say police.

    Dylan Edwards, 27, of Shelburne, has been charged with the following offences:

    • flight from police (4 counts)
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance (2 counts)
    • assaulting a police officer with a weapon (2 counts)
    • fail to stop at the scene of an accident
    • common nuisance
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • possession of a weapon while prohibited

    Edwards has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Sept. 9.

    The RCMP is asking anyone who may have captured footage of any part of this incident on their dash cameras to contact the RCMP Antigonish Detachment at 902-863-6500.

