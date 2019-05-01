

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Clarence Street in North Preston, N.S., on the evening of April 19.

“A motorist called police to report that his vehicle was shot and struck on Clarence Street,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was not injured.”Police say the suspect, Cambridge Jecoby Downey, 25, of North Preston was arrested during a traffic stop on April 24 without incident.

He has been charged with:

attempted murder

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possessionof a restricted weapon

possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition

discharge of a firearm with intent

Downey is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 6 at 1:30 p.m.