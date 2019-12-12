HALIFAX -- A member of the Canadian Forces has been charged with sexual assault after a holiday function in Greenwood, N.S.

The alleged incidents happened on Dec. 6 at a community facility.

Police say three women have come forward to report they were assaulted at the event.

Police say 44-year-old Warrant Officer Mark Richard Beres was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The RCMP asks anyone who may have been a victim at this event, to contact them or Crimestoppers.