N.S. RCMP charge member of Canadian Forces with sexual assault after holiday function
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 5:58PM AST
HALIFAX -- A member of the Canadian Forces has been charged with sexual assault after a holiday function in Greenwood, N.S.
The alleged incidents happened on Dec. 6 at a community facility.
Police say three women have come forward to report they were assaulted at the event.
Police say 44-year-old Warrant Officer Mark Richard Beres was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of sexual assault.
The RCMP asks anyone who may have been a victim at this event, to contact them or Crimestoppers.