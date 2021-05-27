HALIFAX -- A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged with flight from police and dangerous driving following an incident last week.

On May 21, police say an officer patrolling Route 19 in Broad Cove Marsh, N.S. observed a motorcycle that they recognized from a previous complaint of flight from police.

According to police, the officer activated their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. The motorcycle then took off at a high speed and police lost sight of it.

A short time later, the motorcycle was located at a home in Inverness, N.S. Police say the driver, a 51-year-old man, was arrested without incident.

Brian Albert Buckles, 51, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court in July to face charges of flight from police and dangerous operation.

The investigation is ongoing.