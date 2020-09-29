HALIFAX -- Colchester County District RCMP have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Salmon River, N.S., on Aug. 25.

Police say there was a two-vehicle collision on East Prince Street during which a black Volkswagen Golf was rear-ended by a dark-coloured truck.

"The Volkswagen then lost control, collided with a power pole and caused significant injuries to the two occupants," the RCMP said in a news release. "The truck did not make any attempt to stop or render assistance to the occupants of the Volkswagen."

Police say they arrested Adrian George Arthur Lively, from Salmon River, during a traffic stop on Monday.

He is charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Lively was released and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Dec. 16.

"The Colchester County District RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation," police said in the news release.