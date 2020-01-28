HALIFAX -- N.S. RCMP have charged a teen for stunting on a highway in Fall River, N.S., on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at around 10:40 a.m., police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling south on Highway 102 in Fall River at 170 km/hr in a 100 km/hr area.

The officer stopped the vehicle and charged the driver, a 19-year-old man, with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. RCMP say speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on roads in the province and encourage drivers to report unsafe driving by calling 1-800-803-7267 or 911.