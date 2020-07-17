HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP charged three drivers with stunting in the course of one week.

Between July 10 and July 15, Nova Scotia RCMP’s Northwest Traffic Services charged individuals involved in the following incidents.

On July 10, at 10:55 p.m., an RCMP officer monitoring traffic on Highway 102 near Brookfield spotted a VW Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed and activated the RADAR. The vehicle’s speed was measured at 196 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone.

On Wednesday, at 10:30 p.m., an RCMP officer monitoring traffic on Highway 104 near Exit 5, Springhill, spotted an Audi A4 travelling at a high rate of speed and activated the RADAR. The vehicle’s speed was initially measured at 162 km/hr by the officer, who wasn’t able to catch up with the vehicle. The officer radioed another officer, who measured the vehicle’s speed at 195 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone. RCMP officers stopped the vehicle and charged the driver, a 21-year-old woman from Bridgewater, N.S., with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act – the driver was also given several warnings.

On Wednesday, at 12:40 p.m., an RCMP officer monitoring traffic on Highway 104 near Debert, spotted a Ford Focus travelling at a high rate of speed and activated the RADAR. The vehicle’s speed was measured at 167 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone. RCMP officers stopped the vehicle and charged the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Bass River, N.S., with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

All three drivers were charged with stunting, which in Nova Scotia carries a fine of $2,422.50. Additionally, police say all three drivers were issued an immediate seven-day driving suspension, and their vehicles were seized and impounded.

RCMP is reminding the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on roads in Nova Scotia. Residents are asked to report unsafe driving by calling RCMP at 1-800-803-7267 or 911.