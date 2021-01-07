HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Upper Sackville, N.S. man who is wanted on a provincewide warrant connected to a break and enter and assault in Cole Harbour, N.S. last year.

Police say Ryan James Jessop, 33, has not been in contact with his family since September 2020, which his family says is out of the ordinary for him.

Investigators say Jessop was last seen on the evening of Sept. 27 in the Dartmouth Crossing area. As a result, a large search was conducted by police in October in hopes to locate Jessop.

Police describe Jessop as a white man, 5’10’’, 175 lbs., with dark brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue track suit and a black puffy Guess vest.

Jessop is wanted in connection with an incident in Cole Harbour on Sept. 9. RCMP obtained a warrant for his arrest on Sept. 16

Jessop is facing the following charges in connection with the incident:

Assault causing bodily harm

Break and enter

Mischief

Choking to overcome

Breach of probation (three counts)

Breach of court order (two counts)

Anyone with information on Jessop’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).