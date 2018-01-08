

The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the death of an elderly man whose body was found inside his French River home 50 years ago.

Police responded to the residence on Highway 33 at 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 7, 1968. Officers found the body of 81-year-old Newton Harold Boutilier inside.

Police say Boutilier owned the home, which he also operated as a small general store.

Boutilier wasn’t married and police say the investigation revealed that he kept to himself. He usually opened the general store daily between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., but closed the store on Sundays.

Police determined he was murdered at the store, but, 50 years later, no arrests have been made.

“We believe someone has information that could move the investigation forward,” said Sgt. Jared Harding of the cold case unit in a statement. “We encourage people to do the right thing and talk with police.”

Boutilier’s homicide is part of Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Boutilier’s death is asked to contact police.