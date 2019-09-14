

CTV Atlantic





Saturday marked the second anniversary of the murder of 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon, Nova Scotia.

On September 14, 2017 at around 8 p.m., Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a report after Sparks was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Sparks between Monday, September 11, 2017 and Thursday, September 14, 2017 to contact them; noting Sparks attended a gathering at a house on Cherry Brook Road between those dates.

"We are asking for the public's assistance with solving this homicide," says Detective Constable Scott MacLeod, of the Homicide Unit. "Someone out there knows what happened and it's important for them to do the right thing and come forward with their information."

The Nova Scotia government is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sparks.

Police ask anyone with anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Special Investigation Section at 902-490-5333.