N.S. RCMP continues search for man who disappeared in Kings County ten years ago

The RCMP in Nova Scotia is still looking for a man who disappeared in Kings County 10 years ago.

Mark Clarke, who is from Hillaton, N.S., was reported missing to the Kings District RCMP on Feb. 4, 2013.

He was last seen around noon that day at the corner of Aberdeen Street and Main Street in Kentville, N.S.

In a news release, the RCMP says there have been many reported sightings of Clarke over the decade since he was reported missing. Unfortunately, the release continued, those tips proved to be unfounded.

Police say they have taken numerous statements and conducted ground and aerial searches to find Clarke.

Clarke is described as white, five-foot-ten and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. At the time he was last seen, Clarke was wearing a canvas winter coat, brown hiking boots, jeans and gloves. At the time, Clarke had a full goatee and long sideburns.

The investigation remains open and investigators are hopeful someone with information can help move the case forward.

Anyone with information about Clarke’s whereabouts or his disappearance is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP General Investigation Section at 902-679-5555 or by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.