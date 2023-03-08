N.S. RCMP continues to seek information into suspicious fire in Bear River First Nation
The RCMP continues to seek information from the public in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed the band hall in Bear River First Nation, N.S., last year.
Digby RCMP and fire responded to a report of structure fire on Reservation Road around 1:15 a.m. on May 13, 2022.
Police say the building was fully engulfed when officers arrived. By the time fire crews extinguished the fire, the building was a total loss.
RCMP says the fire has been deemed suspicious and investigators are seeking information from the public to help with their ongoing investigation.
“Investigators have collected evidence and information throughout the investigation, however all leads at this point have been exhausted,” read a release from RCMP.
Police are also still trying to identify the people that were in a vehicle that drove by the scene as they may be possible witnesses.
The force has re-released two videos showing the vehicle driving near the area at the time of the fire.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the fire is asked to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
