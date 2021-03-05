HALIFAX -- The RCMP has issued an update, saying the person of interest who allegedly offered a ride to two teen girls in Springhill, N.S. has been found, and there was no criminality.

The RCMP in Springhill, N.S. were asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly offered two female teenagers a drive on Tuesday.

As of Saturday morning, the RCMP issued an update, saying they have located the man. Police thank the public for their tips and shares on social media.

On Friday, police said around 11:25 a.m., the teenagers were walking on Morris Street in Springhill when a man approached them in a "newer white van." They say the man offered the pair a ride and said he lived "just up the street". The teens declined, and the man drove away without incident.

Police at the time said the man was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

RCMP described the man as older, with white hair and the start of a scruffy, white beard.