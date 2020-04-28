HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's RCMP and the Halifax Regional Police issued 36 tickets related to COVID-19 this weekend.

Police services from across the province have issued at least 472 tickets related to COVID-19 since the province declared a state of emergency on March 22.

The Nova Scotia RCMP have charged 24 people since April 22 for offences under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts. In total, they have charged 185 people since the province declared a state of emergency on March 22.

Halifax Regional Police have charged 12 people since April 24, and a total of 151 since March 22. Halifax police say they have responded to a total of 1,402 calls related to COVID-19.

The latest totals from police departments around the province are:

Nova Scotia RCMP: 185 tickets issued as of April 28

Amherst Police: Eight tickets issued as of April 22, all under the Health Protection Act

Annapolis Royal Police: One ticket issued as of April 22 under the Emergency Management Act

Bridgewater Police: Four tickets issued as of April 23 under the Health Protection Act

Cape Breton Regional Police: 70 tickets issued as of April 17 (65 under Health Protection Act, five under Emergency Management Act)

Halifax Regional Police: 151 tickets issued as of April 27, 1,402 calls responded.

Kentville Police: 11 tickets issued as of April 22 (Five under Health Protection Act, Six under Protection Property Act for entering closed parks and trails.)

New Glasgow Regional Police: 25 tickets issued as of April 22

Stellarton Police: Six tickets issued as of April 22, all under Health Protection Act.

Truro Police: Nine tickets issued as of April 22, seven under Health Protection Act, two under Emergency Management Act)

Westville Police: Two tickets issued as of April 22 (one under Health Protection Act, one under Emergency Management Act)

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22, closing all provincial parks and beaches, and authorizing police to issue tickets to enforce social distancing.

That same day, the Halifax Regional Municipality announced that it closed all municipal parks, beaches, playgrounds, sports fields/courts and trails until further notice, in accordance with the state of emergency in Nova Scotia.