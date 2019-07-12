

CTV Atlantic





A 10-year-old girl was killed while riding her bike on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d’Or, N.S. on Thursday evening.

Victoria County RCMP say they are investigating the fatal vehicle-bicycle collision that occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that a 10-year-old female from North Sydney riding a bicycle was struck by an SUV and the vehicle fled,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The child was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle involved was located by police at a home in Victoria County and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

Police say they brought in a collision analyst to gather evidence and the road was closed until mid-morning on Friday.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP release said.