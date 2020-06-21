HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after an ATV collision in East Hants, N.S., seriously injured a man early Saturday evening.

At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle ATV collision on Tom Barron Road. Police say the collision happened when an ATV was turning a corner and lost control – causing it to drive off the roadway. Two men, the driver and passenger, were thrown from the vehicle.

Police say the passenger is believed to have suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries; while the driver suffered minor injuries.

Police note the driver and the passenger were riding at the back of a group of fellow ATV motorists when the collision occurred.

The investigation continues.