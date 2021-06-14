HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Pictou Landing First Nation on Saturday night.

Pictou District RCMP says at approximately 11 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Pictou Landing First Nation.

Police say they located three men with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was taken to hospital by EHS.

Police have not issued any suspect description at this time, but say the suspects are known to the victims, and it is not considered a random act.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.