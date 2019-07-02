

CTV Atlantic





A 41-year-old woman from New Edinburgh, N.S. died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Gilbert’s Cove on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck at 1:45 p.m. when another vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with the car she was in.

“Preliminary investigation has determined one vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with the other vehicle,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The driver of that vehicle, a 44-year-old man from New Edinburgh, was airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other driver was transported to Digby hospital with minor injuries. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

A short section of the highway was closed for several hours and re-opened to traffic at 7:30 p.m.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the RCMP release said. “Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time.”