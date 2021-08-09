HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a home invasion that took place in Chapel Island, N.S. Sunday morning.

At 3:56 a.m., members of the Richmond County District RCMP responded to a complaint of an agitated man who was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis at a residence on Highway 4.

Upon arrival, police learned the man had kicked in the front door of the residence and allegedly assaulted the occupants with a baseball bat.

Police say the man was arrested without incident and was held in custody overnight.

Russell Charles Battiste, 52, of Chapel Island, is facing multiple charges, including:

break and enter with intent

two counts of assault with a weapon

assault causing bodily harm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

two counts of mischief under $5,000

Battiste has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court for a bail hearing Monday morning.