N.S. RCMP investigate shooting, stabbing at Halloween party in Pictou County

HALIFAX -

Mounties in Pictou County, N.S. are investigating a shooting, home invasion and stabbing at an overnight gathering.

RCMP says around 3 a.m. Sunday morning officers responded to a call of a shooting on Veterans Dr. in Pictou.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a 22-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S. shot at a woman outside a home where there was a Halloween gathering.

According to police, the woman was not injured and ran inside, locking the door.

But police say the suspect smashed a door window gaining access to the home and stabbed a person inside before being tackled by people at the party.

The suspect incurred serious injuries, says the police report. He was located by police in hospital where he is being treated.

Police say the stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated by EHS, and released.

“This was not a random incident and there is no further threat to the public,” says the police report.

“It is believed the parties are known to one another. Police have a heavy presence in the community as they continue the investigation.” Investigators are asking anyone with information or has witnessed the incidents to call Pictou District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.