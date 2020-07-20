HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating after reports of shots fired in North Preston, N.S. on Sunday.

According to police, four men were standing in a yard on Cain Street around 12 p.m., when they were shot at by someone in a vehicle. Nobody was injured.

Police say the suspect was driving a white car, and left the area after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.