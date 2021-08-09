HALIFAX -- RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man.

Police say they responded to a report early Monday morning of a sudden death on Beach Road in Eskasoni. "Investigators have since deemed the death to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing," RCMP said in a news release. "Further information will be provided as it becomes available."

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office and an RCMP forensics team is on the scene.

"The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 902-896-5060," the RCMP said in their news release.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.