HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating the suspicious death of a 77-year-old man from New Haven, N.S.

Around 9:05 p.m. on Monday, Ingonish Beach RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence on New Haven Rd.

Police say investigators with the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit, along with assistance from the Victoria County District RCMP, have since deemed the death to be suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

"The investigation is being supported by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Victoria County District RCMP," wrote police in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.