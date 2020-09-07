HALIFAX -- RCMP are investigating a report of a man and woman offering children money to get in a vehicle on Arena Road in Eskasoni.

Police say they received the report Monday around 5:24 p.m. RCMP say they were unable to locate the people involved and are asking for help from the public to identify them.

The man is described as Caucasian, more than 50-years-old, with spiked grey hair. He was wearing glasses at the time of the incident.

The woman is described as Caucasian, more than 50-years-old, with short light hair.

The car is described as a four-door, white Chevrolet Cobalt.

Police say they want to speak with the man and woman involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Eskasoni District RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).