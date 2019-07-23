

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after dozens of lobster traps were stolen from a fisherman in the Bay of Fundy.

Police received a report on Friday that 50 traps had been taken from their location in the Bay of Fundy, near Isle Haute, N.S.

The fisherman told police that someone had replaced the buoys on his traps with their own buoys.

The owner recovered 30 of the missing traps, but 20 traps are still missing. Police say the traps are valued at $200 each.

Kings District RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.