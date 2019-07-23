Featured
N.S. RCMP investigating after 50 lobster traps stolen from Bay of Fundy
A load of lobster traps is seen on the wharf in Digby, N.S. on Saturday, Oct. 07, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 11:27AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 11:29AM ADT
The RCMP is investigating after dozens of lobster traps were stolen from a fisherman in the Bay of Fundy.
Police received a report on Friday that 50 traps had been taken from their location in the Bay of Fundy, near Isle Haute, N.S.
The fisherman told police that someone had replaced the buoys on his traps with their own buoys.
The owner recovered 30 of the missing traps, but 20 traps are still missing. Police say the traps are valued at $200 each.
Kings District RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.