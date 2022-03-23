N.S. RCMP investigating after four guns, crossbow stolen from Annapolis County home

The Annapolis District RCMP is investigating after several firearms were stolen from a home in Port Lorne, N.S.

Police responded to a report of a break-in at the home on Brinton Road on March 6.

According to police, a pistol, two revolvers, a shotgun and a crossbow were stolen during the break-in.

Police believe the incident happened between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on March 6.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).