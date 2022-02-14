N.S. RCMP investigating after girl, 16, struck by vehicle in Cole Harbour

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Cole Harbour, N.S., on the weekend.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a white sedan was travelling on Cole Harbour Road when it struck a pedestrian who had been crossing the road with a group of people.

The teenage girl sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. Police say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No one else was injured.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was a 20-year-old woman from Lawrencetown, N.S.

Two lanes of Cole Harbour Road were closed for several hours Saturday evening.

Police are investigating the collision. There is no word on potential charges at this time.