

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a hit-and-run after a man was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk in Windsor, N.S.

Police responded to the scene near 494 King Street around 11:17 a.m. Saturday. Police located the injured man, but the driver of the vehicle had left the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle is described as a small, dark coloured (possibly black) Hyundai hatchback. Police say a second vehicle, a black Nissan Titan truck, stopped at the scene and spoke to the driver of the Hyundai.

According to RCMP, when police arrived both vehicles had left the scene while the injured pedestrian was being tended to by another passerby.

Police say the pedestrian also left the scene and his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Police now say they would like to speak to both drivers who left the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Windsor RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.